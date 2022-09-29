Tony Bennett in ‘Tier 1’ of The Athletic’s College Basketball Coaches

BREAKING NEWS: Tony Bennett is one of the best coaches in college basketball.

Ok, maybe that’s not breaking news, especially not to UVA fans, who have known this for years now.

But, it’s always nice to see the University of Virginia’s own Tony Bennett getting the national recognition he deserves.

Dana O’Neil and Brian Hamilton of The Athletic went through the painstaking and unrewarding process of organizing college basketball’s coaches into tiers in a piece called, Men’s College Basketball Coaching Tiers 2022: Who is now on top in the sport?

