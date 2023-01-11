Toni Morrison To Be Honored With Exhibitions At Princeton University

The incomparable Toni Morrison will be honored posthumously at Princeton University.

The exhibition called, Toni Morrison: Sites of Memory, will be curated by an Assistant Professor of English and African American Studies at Princeton, Autumn Womack. It will focus on the late writer’s “creative process and influences on the past, present, and future.”

Womack spoke on the event and said, “It is difficult to overstate the importance of Toni Morrison’s writing to American literature, art and life.”

She continued, “This exhibition draws us towards the unexplored corners of her writing process and unknown aspects of her creative investments that only live in this archive. In imagining this initiative from exhibition to symposium to partner projects- I wanted to show the importance of the Archive to understanding Morrison’s work and practice.”

The exhibition will be held from February 2023 to June 2023 that will also take attendees into Toni Morrison’s life.

