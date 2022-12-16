Toni Morrison essay, poster contest encourages youth to connect with her legacy, literature

The annual Toni Morrison essay and poster contest invites youth to dig deep in reflection.

The essay contest for young people is organized by the African American Community Fund, Community Foundation of Lorain County, Lorain Historical Society, Lorain Public Library System, Lorain County Alliance of Black School Educators, Lorain County Urban League and the Lorain County Section of National Council of Negro Women.

Community Foundation Marketing and Communications Officer Britt Lovett said this is the fourth year for the contest.

“The contest was in motion before Toni Morrison had passed away, but with her passing, we thought it was extremely powerful to make sure we’re honoring this Hometown hero,” Lovett said.

There have been 38 Scholars awarded since the Inception of the essay contest, she said.

“We try to award 12 students per year, but we do have Scholars who apply again after initially winning,” Lovett said. “This diverse group of students represent all of Lorain County who have allowed us to gain and know who they are as individuals around literature.”

This year, there are two prompt options for students to choose from and form their own narrative.

Lovett mentioned a quote from Morrison, “If you want to fly, you have to give up the things that weigh you down.” or a quote from her book Jazz, “What’s the world for you if you can’t make it up the way you want it?”

“This is the opportunity for us to hear from our students and hear what life looks like for them,” Lovett said. “It gives them the space they need to be Whoever they want to be, and express themselves.”

First place winners will receive a $75 gift card; second place will receive a $50 gift card; and third place will receive a $25 gift card.

All 2023 Toni Morrison Scholar winners will receive a Toni Morrison novel or children’s book.

“We wanted to make sure that as we’re introducing the next generation of individuals to Toni Morrison, that we’re giving them her work,” Lovett said. “It’s an amazing opportunity to give the older participants novels they can dissect as well as children’s books for families.”

Entries must be original, unpublished and 700 words or less excluding essay title and cover page.

Pictures are acceptable in the elementary categories.

The Lorain Public Library System also announced its Inaugural poster contest.

Students from kindergarten through college are encouraged to enter.

Topics are the same as for the essay contest.

For more information and how to enter, visit PeopleWhoCare.org.