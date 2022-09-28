Tonganoxie High volleyball nabs 3rd at home Invitational

Tonganoxie High volleyball held its own at Saturday’s Tonganoxie Invitational.

The Chieftains placed third at their home meet after going 4-2 on the day.

Tonganoxie defeated Topeka High 2-0 (25-15, 25-16), St. Marys 2-1 (25-9, 18-25, 25-19) and Junction City 2-0 (25-14, 25-15 ) before losing to Eudora 2-0 (25-22, 25-18) in pool play.

THS then lost to Blue Valley Southwest 2-0 (25-23, 25-17) in the tournament semifinals, but bounced back and dropped Great Bend 2-0 (25-21, 28-26) in the consolation Championship for third place .

Blue Valley Southwest won the tournament after defeating Eudora, 25-15, 25-18, in the finals.

Tonganoxie’s busy schedule continued with matches against Eudora and Baldwin on Monday at Baldwin.

THS lost both of those matches by nearly identical scores. Emporia (16-5) won, 25-14, 26-24, and then Baldwin (18-1) got past Tonganoxie, 25-13, 25-23.

Tonganoxie moved to 11-9 on the season heading into Tuesday.

The Chieftains faced Spring Hill (14-7) at home Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline. They then will compete Thursday at Louisburg (6:30 pm) and then will compete in a tournament Saturday at Basehor-Linwood (9 am) Tonganoxie also is on the road Tuesday at Ottawa with another match against the Cyclones.

Tonganoxie was ranked No. 9 in 4A in the most recent Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association poll on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Baldwin was ranked No. 3 in 4A in that poll.

TEAM LEADERS

Kills per set

Lucy Rieke, 3.0

Hitting percentage

Finley Rieke, .252

Total blocks

Finley Rieke, 38

Digs per set

Kylie Vandervoot, 3.8

Serving aces

Mikinzi Smoots, 26

Aces per set

Mikinzi Smoots, 0.6