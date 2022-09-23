Tonganoxie High girls golf wins Ottawa tourney for 3rd straight year

The Tonganoxie High girls golf team had a solid day Thursday at the Ottawa Tournament.

THS won the Invitational by thee shots against host team Ottawa. Tonganoxie shot a 200 on the day as a team. It marked the third straight year the Chieftains won the Ottawa tournament.

Hayden York, who shot a 37, won the individual tourney title as well. The individual title marked York’s first title of the year.

Earning an individual medal with a ninth-place finish was Abby Clarkson with a 52. The third counting score was Julia Staples with a 55 and then three Golfers shot a 56 each: Emma Skelley, Santiana Garcia and Gage Slabaugh.

“We will need to keep improving and the varsity team will have next week off to get ready and prepared for the stretch run, THS Coach Doug Sandburg said.

“Next week the JV will have two tourneys, one at Ottawa and one at Paola.”

Tonganoxie competes at the Hayden Invitational

Tonganoxie participated in its second tournament of the year.

Tonganoxie shot a 203 at the nine-hole tournament.

The Chieftains finished well behind tournament Champion Wamego, which shot a 162.

Hayden York again led Tonganoxie with a 40, good for the third place individually at the invitational.

Other THS Golfers counting scores were Santiana Garcia at 51 and Overmiller, Staples and Skelley with 56.

“This tourney had a much improved field of 6A and 5A teams in the tourney,” Sandburg said. This was a great test for the girls and showed where we will need to improve to be a state qualifying team.

Next up for Tonganoxie is the Paola Invitational at 3 pm today at the Paola Country Club.

Other teams competing are Spring Hill, Anderson County, Basehor-Linwood, Bonner Springs, Eudora, Fort Scott, Gardner-Edgerton, Holton, Leavenworth, Ottawa, Piper, Turner and Wellsville.

The team also competes Monday at the Jeff West Invitational at Village Greens in Ozawkie. That meet is set to start at 9 am