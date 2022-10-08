Tonganoxie High girls golf wins Frontier League crown

Tonganoxie High girls golf has achieved a new milestone — and the first of its kind to boot.

THS won the Inaugural Frontier League title with the lowest team score Tuesday at Heritage Park Golf Course.

THS finished the day with a 401, with Ottawa placing second and Eudora third.

Hayden York placed second overall with an 85, while Emma Skelley took fifth, Santiana Garcia sixth, Abby Clarkson eighth and Bethany Overmiller (12th). Gage Slabaugh also participated.

“The ladies went out to a new and challenging course and found a way to win the league crown. This was not our best play of the year, but it was good enough, with a 401 total to win the league,” said Doug Sandburg, THS head coach.

Chieftains take second at Basehor-Linwood Tournament

THS finished up a busy stretch with a second-place finish Wednesday at the Basehor-Linwood Invitational at Falcon Lakes Golf Course.

It marked Tonganoxie’s third 18-hole tournament in as many days. The team placed second Monday at Garnett and then won the Frontier League title Tuesday before placing second on Wednesday.

“This was a grueling week and the ladies proved up to the challenges,” Sandburg said.

Tonganoxie finished with a 381 for second behind tournament Champion Hayden.

York again led THS Golfers with an 81, good for second place.

Emma Seklley shot her personal best of 92 and placed eighth. The other counting scores were Santiana Garcia and Abby Clarkson. Other participants in the tourney were Gage Slabaugh and Julia Staples.

THS will rest up for Regionals, which will be Monday at Shawnee Country Club in Topeka.

Tee time is 8:30 am that day.

Hayden is the host school for the Class 4A regional. Other teams that will be competing there are Clay Center, Santa Fe Trail, Concordia, Eudora, Hilton, Ottawa, Bishop Miege and Wamego.

Other regional sites are Independence and McPherson.