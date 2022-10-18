Tonganoxie High girls golf team Advances to Day 2; York in fifth place

Tonganoxie has a chance to move up the standings at the Class 4A Girls State Golf Championships and its Defending individual state Champion is in the hunt for a repeat title, although it will take some Veteran heroics to knock off a Rookie atop the Leaderboard in the individual standings.

THS finished the first day in fifth place with a 406. The top 6 teams after Day 1 advance to Day 2.

Tonganoxie senior Hayden York, the Defending individual state champion, sits in fifth place after 18 holes with an 86 this year. A year ago, York was in ninth place heading into Day 2, but she was also just 3 strokes behind the leader. She shot an 87 the first day and then turned in a 75 and won the title by 4 strokes.

This year, York is in fifth place with an 86, but is 12 strokes behind Wamego freshman Addison Douglass, who shot a 74 on the first day. Wamego senior Ashten Pierson is right behind with a 77.

After the Wamego teammates, there’s a log jam: Winfield freshman Liili Sympson is in third with an 85, August senior Alexa Zweifel is in fourth with an 85 and then York is in fifth with an 86. Wichita Trinity Academy senior Loralai Millspaugh is in sixth with an 87.

THS junior Santiana Garcia is in 25th heading into the second day. She shot a 100 on Friday. Fellow junior Abbigail Clarkson is in 46th with a 109, while senior Emma Skelley is tied for 49th. (111). Junior Bethany Overmiller is tied for 64th (119) and junior Gage Slabaugh is tied for 84th (134).

Defending state champion Wamego has a commanding lead after the first 18 holes. Wamego shot a 336, which is 44 strokes ahead of second-place Winfield (380). Hayden is in third with 390 and Wellington fourth with 396.

Pratt nabbed the sixth and final team spot with a 414.

Teams that qualified for state but did not advance to Day 2 were Independence (428), Augusta (431), Butler (438), McPherson (456), Ottawa (465) and Labette County (470).

Tonganoxie placed fourth at state last year. The top 3 teams are awarded trophies at state.