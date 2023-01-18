Tommy Tropic hits world record goal in Gaylord, eyes more attempts

GAYLORD — Tom Petrie aka Tommy Tropic hit his goal of skating four miles while juggling on Sunday at the Otsego County Sportsplex. He even skated a few extra laps just to be sure he’d set a new Guinness World Record.

“I wound up going 4.5 (miles),” Petrie said. “It was so cool. The coolest thing was getting to skate past the hockey bench and bump fists with all the players.”

The record still needs to be officially verified by Guinness.

“I still have to send a whole bunch of information in to Guinness and they have to approve it, but I looked at the videos and it looks like we got it,” Petrie said.

Petrie had planned to break his own record by skating five miles at Tip Up Town in Houghton Lake on Jan. 21, but he has postponed that attempt until next year due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Petrie, from East Jordan, already holds three Guinness World Records for “skuggling,” a combination of skiing or skating while juggling. He’ll attempt to push those records to even greater heights on March 11 at Boyne Mountain when he’ll try to break his own record for “Farthest distance skied while passing six objects between two jugglers,” performed with his partner Lillii Armstrong. He’s also trying to assemble the “largest gathering of skiing jugglers” on that same day.

Petrie is looking for volunteers interested in helping with the group record, and those who participate only need basic juggling and skiing skills.

