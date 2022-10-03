Tommy Fleetwood Criticises ‘Silly’ LIV Golf Lawsuit

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Thank you for signing up. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.



Tommy Fleetwood has expressed his dismay at LIV Golf players suing the PGA Tour, describing the lawsuit as ‘silly’.

Speaking is Barstool’s Fore Play podcast (opens in new tab), Fleetwood said: “I think for some people that have gone it probably was a good idea to go. They are the ones that might not be as competitive going forward or are a bit older and they’ve been offered what they have or the chance to do what they’re doing. I’m not that bothered. That’s fine. I just think when you make a choice and you start suing I think it’s a bit silly really.”

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

Originally, 11 LIV Golf players put their name to the antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour in an attempt to have their suspensions lifted. Several withdrawals, including four last week, have reduced that number to three. However, as things stand, it will still go to court in January 2024.

The lawsuit was met with a stinging response from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who, in a letter to members said: “It’s an attempt to use the Tour platform to promote themselves and to freeride on your benefits and efforts.” Since then, LIV Golf has joined the lawsuit while the PGA Tour is countersuing the Saudi-backed venture as the fractures at the top of the game become ever more apparent.

Despite the rift, though, Fleetwood explained that he had no animosity towards the players involved. They said: “I’ll still talk to any of the guys. I’ve no real remorse. I’ve got no time for that. I’m very fine. I’d much rather everyone get on and be happy. But it’s not the way things are going at the moment.”

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old admitted that the Chasm is having a knock-on effect on some tournaments, even though he’s trying to focus on his game rather than events elsewhere. He said: “There’s a few tournaments this year that have felt a bit strange and had a little bit of a weird atmosphere, and definitely more recently I think. You get on with what you’re doing. I just want to play as well as I can play. I totally get it, I’ve always had the feeling or the idea that as long as I’m playing my golf where I want to play it I’m perfectly happy.

“But then I think there’s certain things that players have done they shouldn’t have done, like making a choice and then suing people. I don’t think that’s something they should be doing.”