Tommy Fleetwood Criticises ‘Silly’ LIV Golf Lawsuit

Tommy Fleetwood has expressed his dismay at LIV Golf players suing the PGA Tour, describing the lawsuit as ‘silly’.

Speaking is Barstool’s Fore Play podcast (opens in new tab), Fleetwood said: “I think for some people that have gone it probably was a good idea to go. They are the ones that might not be as competitive going forward or are a bit older and they’ve been offered what they have or the chance to do what they’re doing. I’m not that bothered. That’s fine. I just think when you make a choice and you start suing I think it’s a bit silly really.”

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button