Tomball Memorial senior Katelyn Kabrich scores 35

Here is a look at some of the top performers from last week’s Houston high school girls basketball action. Nominations can be submitted to [email protected] each week by Sunday night.

Melinda Winston, G, Jr., Alief Hastings

The 6-foot guard scored 34 points and hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer, leading the 11-3 Bears to a 64-62 tournament win over Bryan.

Jayla Lewis, G, Jr., Jersey Village

Lewis collected 20 points and seven rebounds during a win over Bridgeland last Tuesday. She followed that up with 25 points during a win over Friendswood on Friday.

Nataliah Gray, F, Soph., Alief Taylor

The active 6-foot-3 Gray scored 28 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and had two blocked shots in a 52-33 win over Travis on Saturday. Gray had 22 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocked shots in a 79-27 win over Lamar Consolidated earlier in the week.

Ese Ogbevire, G, Sr., Fulshear

The 5-foot-8 point guard connected on a 3-pointer to eclipse 1,000 career points this past weekend, becoming the first player in program history to reach that milestone. The Fulshear standout recovered from a torn ACL to lead the Chargers this season.

Macie Whitfield, F, Sr., Deer Park

The 5-foot-9 senior guard scored 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting and added five rebounds and four steals in a 53-25 non-district win for 10-3 Deer Park (10-3) over Clear Falls.

Katelyn Kabrich, F, Sr., Tomball Memorial

The 6-foot Kabrich scored 35 points on 14-of-23 shooting and pulled down 15 rebounds in a 70-33 win over Santa Fe for the Wildcats (16-4)

Neso Anisiobi, F, Jr., Westside

Anisiobi scored 15 points, pulled down seven rebounds and had two steals as Westside (11-2) defeated Chavez, 65-23.

Paige Bonner, G, Sr., Pearland

Bonner, a 5-foot-3 guard, had 13 points, six steals and three assists as top-ranked Pearland eased past Foster last Tuesday, 48-38.

Daniela Vallecilla, C, Sr., Cypress Ranch

Vallecilla, a 6-foot-4 senior, had 17 points and 11 rebounds in a 53-30 win over Cypress Creek last Tuesday.

Ayla McDowell, G/F, Soph., Cypress Springs

McDowell had 18 points and six steals in a 53-49 win over Grand Oaks. She also had 18 points and nine rebounds in a 41-30 win over Marble Falls and posted 16 points and three steals in a 49-44 overtime loss to Beaumont West Brook last week.

Heather Baymon, G, Jr., Langham Creek

Baymon scored 23 points, grabbed eight rebounds, came up with four steals and had two assists in a 55-46 win against Shadow Creek.