Tom Wilson Scores First Goal Since Returning to the Lineup, Assisted By Nicklas Backstrom

Screenshot: NBC Sports Washington

Tom Wilson scored his first goal of the 2022-23 regular season in the second period of the Washington Capitals’ January 16 game against the New York Islanders.

The goal came at the 13:08 mark of the second period; Dmitry Orlov picked up the secondary helper on the tally.

THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN NICKY GIVES WILLY HIS FIRST OF THE SEASON!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EzyWjrcEQW — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) January 17, 2023

The tally marks Wilson’s first regular season goal since April 14, 2022 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the team’s first round playoff series loss to the Florida Panthers, Wilson Tore his ACL, which required offseason surgery. Along with Backstrom, who underwent offseason hip surgery, Wilson had been out of the lineup during his rehabilitation and recovery from the injury; both returned on January 8 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 16th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft recorded a career-high 24 Goals, 28 Assists, and 52 Points last season in 78 Games Played. With his assist, Backstrom has recorded two Helpers in four games since returning to the lineup.

Tom Wilson scores his first goal of the season to make the score 3-2. Wilson has recorded 17 points (8g, 9a) in 40 career games against the Islanders, the third-most points he has against a single franchise (New Jersey: 19p in 36 GP; Philadelphia: 18p in 40 GP). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 17, 2023

By Michael Fleetwood