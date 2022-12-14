When we see the Initials TW, there is only one golfer that comes to mind.

This story demonstrates the difficulty Golfers face when trying to provide signatures on the cobbled surface of a golf ball.

Tiger has been auctioning off a few items recently, namely a red shirt from Sunday at the 2010 Masters, alongside sets of irons and even a putter or two.

One clever collector noticed the signature of Tiger Woods on a golf ball at a UK auction house. Upon inspecting the ball, he realized it was labeled as a Tom Watson autograph, commanding a price of $43. An easy mistake to make, given that writing on a golf ball isn’t the most straightforward task.

Watson is one of golf’s greatest, with 5 Claret Jugs to his name, and one of Jack Nicklaus’ fiercest rivals in the 1980s. However, his signature does not command the status of Tiger.

The savvy collector managed to sell the signed ball for more than $3,000. Quite the percentage return.

Tom Watson’s Auctioned Golf Ball Turned out to be Tiger’s!

