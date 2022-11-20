Tom Watson undergoes left shoulder replacement surgery after go-kart accident | Golf News and Tour Information

According to a report by Golfweek, Watson was hurt on Nov. 14 when the go-kart he was riding on his Kansas farm rolled over. Watson refers in his tweet to having a left shoulder replacement, the surgery performed Nov. 18 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans by Dr. Felix “Buddy” Savoie, chairman of the school’s Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation. A bio on the Tulane Orthopedics website lists Savoie as an expert in the areas of shoulder and elbow surgery and sports medicine.