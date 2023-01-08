Tom Thibodeau racks up his 100th win for the Knicks

The Knicks’ fourth straight win Friday night in Toronto marked a round-number milestone for Tom Thibodeau.

The head coach improved to 100-94 in his 2 ¹/₂ seasons in New York, good for eighth on the franchise win list.

At 22-18 Entering Monday’s game against the Bucks at the Garden, Thibodeau stands nine victories behind Mike Woodson and 21 behind Mike D’Antoni, as realistic possibilities to surpass this season.

Red Holzman is the all-time leader at 613 wins with the Knicks — followed by Joe Lapchick (326), Jeff Van Gundy (248), Pat Riley (223), Hubie Brown (138), D’Antoni (121) and Woodson (109).

“I’m glad I’m a part of all 100,” Julius Randle said. “Thibs has come in here and created a great culture for all of us. He’s been amazing. The support, holding us accountable, the belief for us to win every night, I’m happy for him. We’ve got to get him another hundred.”

Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Added Jalen Brunson: “It’s big-time. Coach puts us in positions to be successful. He helps prepare us for games. He’s a workhorse. He loves this game. So it’s only right for us to go out there and try to give our all every time on the court for him. A lot of respect for him, congratulations for him, but I think we can do a lot more.”

Randle typically played the entire first quarter Friday night, scoring 19 points, but then stayed in for the first 3:48 of the second before he was replaced by Jericho Sims.

“That’s a first for me. I’m rolling, whatever Thibs needs I’m rolling with it. Need to get some wins,” Randle said. “Thibs came to me at the end of the first quarter and said, ‘Play a few more minutes?’ I said, ‘Of course.’ This is what you train hard for in the summer, taking care of your body throughout the season, for these type of moments, so I was fine.”

Randle ranks second in the NBA this season in first-quarter points with 364, behind only Dallas star Luka Doncic (414 through Friday).

“I just come in every game with a fresh mindset,” Randle said. “I know what the other team likes to force me to try to do. I just read the game, let it come to me. I know it’s more of a feeling-out process in the first quarter but I get it going, see a couple go through the basket and get a little more aggressive.”

The Knicks guaranteed the contracts of reserves Ryan Arcidiacono ($2.13 million) and Svi Mykhailiuk ($1.97 million) for the remainder of the season.