Tom Lynch goal review cleared by AFL as Damien Hardwick lashes system

“But the fact of the matter is that the things that haunted us throughout the year haunted us again tonight. The Fundamentals of the game weren’t good enough for long enough. That’s as harsh a lesson as the game will teach us.” Hardwick brushed off continuing speculation about Dustin Martin’s future, reminding assembled media that he was still contracted for two years. “As far as I’m concerned, all the speculation comes from that side of the table. He’s not going anywhere.” “The fact of the matter is, what we did see was a pretty good game of footy, and one side had to lose, and unfortunately that was us tonight.” Brisbane Lions Coach Chris Fagan praised the spectacle.

“It was a brilliant game of football. Probably Richmond didn’t deserve to lose and neither did we,” he said. Loading “The AFL would have to be pretty happy with that as their first final, there’s not many better games of football that I’ve been involved in.” The Lions were rocked early by the loss of ruckman Oscar McInerney. He will miss next week’s semi-final at a minimum as a result, under the league’s concussion protocols, and Fagan said the Lions would immediately recall back-up Darcy Fort. The Lions, and Fagan, have been under immense pressure, with their record in Finals under scrutiny.