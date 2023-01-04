Tom Kim Signs With Nike After Breakout PGA Tour Season

Joohyung Kim, now more commonly known as Tom Kim, has signed a deal with Nike to wear the brand’s apparel and shoes.

The Korean announced the news on social media, posting a video to Instagram of him wearing Nike apparel and the Air Zoom Tiger Woods ’20 shoes – the same model worn by World No.2 Scottie Scheffler.

Ironically, Tiger Woods has not been seen playing golf in Nike shoes since his horrific car accident in LA in February 2021.

The 15-time Major Winner was wearing FootJoy’s Premiere Series shoes throughout the 2022 season, when he played in The Masters, PGA Championship and 150th Open as well as The Match and PNC Championship.

“It’s very cool for me,” Kim said. “Nike is definitely a brand where they only look at top players and I’m very, very grateful they thought about me. I think it’s a great move. It looks cool and I’ m glad to be part of the swoosh team.

“The time was a big thing, and having a clean look and being with a global brand was a big thing for me.”

Tom Kim won twice on the PGA Tour in 2022, at the Wyndham Championship and Shriners Open. Aged just 20, he is already an 11-time pro winner with wins also on the Asian Tour, Korean Tour, Asian Development Tour and Philippine Golf Tour.

He currently ranks 15th in the world, and makes his 2023 debut at the Sentry Tournament of Champions this week in Hawaii.