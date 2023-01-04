Tom Kim Signs With Nike After Breakout PGA Tour Season

Joohyung Kim, now more commonly known as Tom Kim, has signed a deal with Nike to wear the brand’s apparel and shoes.

The Korean announced the news on social media, posting a video to Instagram of him wearing Nike apparel and the Air Zoom Tiger Woods ’20 shoes – the same model worn by World No.2 Scottie Scheffler.

