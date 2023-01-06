Tom Kim dunks approach shot, asks Fantastic question | Golf News and Tour Information
It’s hard to believe that Tom Kim was (briefly) over par to start the New Year after firing an opening round eight-under-par 65 on Thursday. But there was Thomas the Train slowly chugging around Kapalua at one over through four holes and in need of a spark. It came in the form of an explosion.
After taking care of the par-5 fifth for his first birdie of 2023 to get back to even, Kim made his first eagle of the year on the following hole in Spectacular fashion. After a perfect drive, his wedge from 116 yards one-hopped into the cup for a perfect approach. And the 20-year-old gave an even more perfect reaction.
“Did you get that on camera?” Classic.
Apparently, Tom still doesn’t realize he’s a star yet. Yes, Tom, they got it on camera. ALL your shots are on camera now. When you become the first player since Tiger Woods to win two PGA Tour events before turning 21, you get that treatment.
And Kim is in great position to earn a third win before his June birthday after Day 1 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he”s one shot behind co-leaders Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and JJ Spaun. So don’t worry , Tom, there will be cameras following you closely the rest of the way.
.