Tom Izzo’s comments following the loss to Notre Dame

It was a rough night at the office for Michigan State basketball on Wednesday, as a visibly tired group of Spartans lost big to Notre Dame on the road, 70-52.

This will bring a low note to what was a tremendous month for a team that started unranked. Some criticized Tom Izzo for having MSU play such a grueling schedule in the month of November, but even with this tough loss, the Spartans will walk out of the month at an impressive 5-3.

After the loss to Notre Dame, Tom Izzo spoke to the media, and you can find his most notable quotes below.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @I Am Brewster.