Tom Izzo thinks Tennessee basketball is ‘Final Four good’

Tennessee basketball has never made an appearance in the Final Four. This year could be the year, however, in the mind of one prominent college basketball coach.

CBS Sports college basketball Analyst Jon Rothstein took in a Michigan State practice this week and was able to spend time with Spartans head Coach Tom Izzo. Rothstein tweeted afterwards that Izzo shared with him that this year’s Vols team is ‘Final Four good.’

Izzo would know. Michigan State traveled south two weeks ago to face Tennessee in a closed-door scrimmage. Neither team wanted details from the scrimmage to be released publicly, but all indications are that the Vols impressed.

“Tom Izzo tells me that Tennessee — who Michigan State scrimmaged a few weeks ago — is Final Four good,” Rothstein tweeted on Tuesday. “Vols beat Gonzaga by 19 last Friday in a Charity Exhibition.”

Tom Izzo tells me that Tennessee — who Michigan State scrimmaged a few weeks ago — is Final Four good. Vols beat Gonzaga by 19 last Friday in a Charity Exhibition. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 1, 2022

As Rothstein pointed out, the Vols went on to play preseason No. 2 Gonzaga in an exhibition contest last Friday night in Frisco, Texas. Tennessee won 99-80 despite the senior guard Josiah-Jordan James sitting out for precautionary reasons following offseason knee surgery.

Tennessee basketball will start the new season as the Consensus No. 11 teams in the country when the season-opener against Tennessee Tech rolls around this coming Monday night. After the Vols were ranked 11th in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 two weeks ago, they came in at No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll last week.

The Vols started last season ranked No. 18 in the AP Preseason Top 25. Tennessee stayed in the rankings all 19 weeks last season, dropping as low as No. 24, on January 17, and climbing as high as No. 5 is March 14.

The season ended with a 26-8 record, including the program’s first SEC Tournament Championship since 1979, before falling to No. 11-seed Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

KenPom.com dropped its 2023 college basketball ratings earlier this month, with Tennessee debuting at No. 4, behind No. 1 Kentucky, No. 2 Texas and No. 3 Gonzaga.

Well. 13 Auburn was the next highest-ranked SEC team in the KenPom ratings, followed by No. 14 Arkansas, No. 18 Alabama, No. 35 Florida, No. 40 LSU, No. 41 Missouri, No. 45 Texas A&M, No. 49 Ole Miss, No. 53 Mississippi State, No. 66 Vanderbilt, No. 78 South Carolina and No. 93 Georgia.

The SEC Slate includes home games against Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Missouri, road games at Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M and home-and-home dates with Kentucky, Auburn, Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Mississippi State.

In non-conference play, they’ll host Tennessee Tech, Florida Gulf Coast, McNeese State, Alcorn State, Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay, along with the Big 12-SEC Challenge game against Texas. The Vols will play neutral-site games against Colorado (Nashville) and Maryland (Brooklyn, NY) and will play three games in three days in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas Thanksgiving week, starting with Butler.

Tennessee added five players in its 2023 signing class, headlined by five-star wing Julian Phillips. The Vols also added four-star Knoxville point guard BJ Edwardsfour-star wing DJ Jeffersona three-star power forward Tobe Awaka and Indiana State graduate-transfer shooting guard Tyreke Key.

Six players from last season’s roster left the program. Freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler left for the NBA while five others transferred: senior guard Victor Bailey (George Mason); freshman wing Quentin Diboundje (East Carolina); freshman power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (Louisville); freshman center Handje Tamba (Weber State); sophomore shooting guard Justin Powell (Washington State).