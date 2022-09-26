Tom Izzo, Michigan State basketball ready to tackle ‘insane’ schedule

East Lansing – Michigan State held its first official basketball practice Monday afternoon, and as Coach Tom Izzo prepares for his 28th season, he’s feeling as good as he ever has, maybe more than can be said for the roster as a whole.

Well, the Spartans aren’t in imminent trouble considering the season is still roughly six weeks away, but a smaller roster than most seasons – there are only 11 Scholarship players – and injuries to two key parts of the rotation at least have things starting off in a precarious position.

Sophomore guard Jaden Akins is the longer-term injury after surgery to repair a stress reaction in his foot will have him sidelined for at least another 3-4 weeks, while senior forward Malik Hall is dealing with a minor toe injury and is likely to be out another week as the training staff tries to get him back on the court.

“I like the group,” Izzo said. “It got smaller. I don’t like that. But we made a choice, and the choice was to stick with the people we’ve got and try to develop them, try to keep the homegrown guys while understanding that some of these guys are ready for breakout years. I think AJ (Hoggard) will be ready for a breakout year. Looking at this summer, Joey Hauser and Malik Hall had very good summers. Maybe as good as summer as anybody was Tyson Walker. They had a great summer. And not to forget Jaden Akins, who is out for a little bit here. I don’t see that thing going into the season at all.

