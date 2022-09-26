Tom Izzo, Michigan State basketball ready to tackle ‘insane’ schedule

East Lansing – Michigan State held its first official basketball practice Monday afternoon, and as Coach Tom Izzo prepares for his 28th season, he’s feeling as good as he ever has, maybe more than can be said for the roster as a whole.

Well, the Spartans aren’t in imminent trouble considering the season is still roughly six weeks away, but a smaller roster than most seasons – there are only 11 Scholarship players – and injuries to two key parts of the rotation at least have things starting off in a precarious position.

Sophomore guard Jaden Akins is the longer-term injury after surgery to repair a stress reaction in his foot will have him sidelined for at least another 3-4 weeks, while senior forward Malik Hall is dealing with a minor toe injury and is likely to be out another week as the training staff tries to get him back on the court.

“I like the group,” Izzo said. “It got smaller. I don’t like that. But we made a choice, and the choice was to stick with the people we’ve got and try to develop them, try to keep the homegrown guys while understanding that some of these guys are ready for breakout years. I think AJ (Hoggard) will be ready for a breakout year. Looking at this summer, Joey Hauser and Malik Hall had very good summers. Maybe as good as summer as anybody was Tyson Walker. They had a great summer. And not to forget Jaden Akins, who is out for a little bit here. I don’t see that thing going into the season at all.

“But does it hurt us that he’s out? Of course it hurts, he’s out. And some of you saw it: Malik is in a boot. It’s actually a bad stubbed toe, I guess. It’s not a crack, it’s like a chip. But he’s only supposed to be out a week or week and a half, so that’s not anything of a crisis.”

Add in the fact Michigan State will be playing an especially difficult nonconference schedule – “insane,” as Izzo called it – when things get Rolling in early November, and there’s no easing into the season. The Spartans will be tested, full strength or not.

After opening at home on Nov. 7 against Northern Arizona, Michigan State takes on Gonzaga on Nov. 11 aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego, a game that was added late and one Izzo didn’t want to say no to after playing in the first Carrier Classic against North Carolina in 2011.

“A Gauntlet kind of got insane,” Izzo said. “I thought it was a tough schedule, and then late we added Gonzaga because I wasn’t going to pass up the aircraft carrier. The aircraft carrier is Michigan State. I wasn’t gonna let somebody else steal it. So, was it too much with what we already had? Probably.”

Four days after the Gonzaga game, Michigan State faces Kentucky on Nov. 15 at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. From there it’s a visit to the Breslin Center by Villanova on Nov. 18 and then a trip back out West for the PK85 in Portland with a first-round game against Alabama followed by potential games with Oregon, UConn, North Carolina, Iowa State and Villanova again.

The Spartans then head to South Bend, Indiana, to face Notre Dame on Nov. 30 before their first two Big Ten games Dec. 4 at home against Northwestern and Dec. 7 at Penn State.

“It’s as good of a nine-game stretch as this school, or maybe anybody in the country has ever played,” Izzo said. “But what a great opportunity for us to not only see where we’re at. Did we bite off more than we can chew? Yes, we did. Am I upset about it? Well, I’m not. And most people say, ‘You always have a good schedule.’ I say, ‘Yeah, but not quite like this.'”

And once Big Ten play begins, Izzo believes it’s up for grabs

“Maybe (chances are better) in a year where you don’t have the depth being the same or you’ve got some unknowns,” Izzo said. “I think there’s a lot of teams in this league that will feel they have a chance to win it, and that’ll be the exciting part of it.”

There will be ups and downs, to be sure, but none Izzo hasn’t seen.

Well, it’s not the most talented team he’s ever had and it’s certainly not the deepest, but this is what Izzo thrives on, reminding everyone he’s taken 7-seeds to the Final Four.

And regardless of how it all plays out, he’s eager for season No. 28, certain it won’t be the last.

“I’m feeling good and recruiting has gone well,” Izzo said. “Last week I saw two sophomores and a freshman. So, who knows? I’m definitely not putting any timeframe on it. I’m definitely not thinking anything in the near future. But I’m definitely, positively not going beyond being able to do my job.

“How do I feel now? I probably feel the best I’ve felt in the last five years just because of all we’ve been through in a lot of different areas, COVID in particular. But we’re moving forward now. I’m not wearing a mask and I’m gonna Coach and yell at officials again. It’s gonna be fun. I can’t wait to get started.”

[email protected]

Twitter: @mattcharboneau