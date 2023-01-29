Tom Izzo Gives High Praise to Purdue Following Game at Mackey Arena

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Michigan State basketball Coach Tom Izzo spoke to the media following Purdue’s 77-61 win against the Spartans on Sunday at Mackey Arena.

They offered high praise for the No. 1-ranked Boilermakers, Coach Matt Painter and star center Zach Edey, who posted a career-high 38 points to go along with 13 rebounds in the game. Here’s everything Izzo had to say about Purdue, including the full video from his postgame press conference.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button