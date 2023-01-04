Tom Izzo announces Keon Coleman will not join the Michigan State men’s basketball team

After further discussions between Michigan State fooball wide receiver Keon Coleman and head men’s basketball Coach Tom Izzo, the pair came to the mutual decision that Coleman will not join the Spartans’ basketball team for the 2022-23 season.

The sophomore wide receiver, who starred as a multi-sport athlete at Opelousas (La.) Catholic High School, played a total of 10 minutes across six games for Michigan State men’s basketball last season. Coleman scored five points, had three steals and grabbed a rebound in that limited playing time, but his Collegiate basketball career has likely come to an end.

