Tom Izzo announces Keon Coleman will not join the Michigan State men’s basketball team

After further discussions between Michigan State fooball wide receiver Keon Coleman and head men’s basketball Coach Tom Izzo, the pair came to the mutual decision that Coleman will not join the Spartans’ basketball team for the 2022-23 season.

The sophomore wide receiver, who starred as a multi-sport athlete at Opelousas (La.) Catholic High School, played a total of 10 minutes across six games for Michigan State men’s basketball last season. Coleman scored five points, had three steals and grabbed a rebound in that limited playing time, but his Collegiate basketball career has likely come to an end.

“Keon Coleman and I spoke at length this week and we came to the joint decision that it would be best for him to focus on his football career and not join the basketball team at this time,” Izzo said in a released statement. had a great football season and it’s in his best interests to take the next few months to get ready for spring football, while also taking care of his academic obligations.”

This past football season, Coleman led the Spartans with 58 receptions for 798 yards and seven touchdowns, making a considerable leap between his freshman and sophomore seasons. With senior Jayden Reed off to the 2023 NFL Draft, Coleman is without question Michigan State’s top wide receiver option heading into next season.

Izzo, Coleman and head football Coach Mel Tucker have been in discussion during recent weeks in determining what was best for Coleman’s future. Izzo said MSU wide receiver Coach Courtney Hawkins was also included in those discussions.

While Michigan State sold Coleman on his ability to dual-sport as a Spartan during his high school recruitment, ultimately the group decided that focusing on football is what’s best for the talented sophomore.

“I can’t thank Mel Tucker enough for his support of Keon and our basketball program,” Coleman said. “We recruited Keon together for both sports, and Mel was behind him trying to be a part of both programs. I love Keon and have such great admiration for him, but I also want what is best for him and his future. I’m glad we agreed that this was the best plan of action moving forward.”