Tom Hilbert’s coaching career ends with CSU volleyball’s Unexpected loss

This wasn’t the way Coach Tom Hilbert’s storied coaching career was supposed to end.

A first-round loss to San Diego State, the lowest seed of the six teams that made the Mountain West Tournament. A team CSU had beaten twice during the regular season.

At Moby Arena, no less, where Hilbert turned Colorado State’s volleyball program into something special over the past 26 seasons. His CSU teams claimed 18 of a possible 25 MW regular-season titles and made 23 NCAA Tournament Appearances while winning 637 of 821 matches.

It all came to an end Wednesday in a five-set loss to San Diego State before approximately 1,400 stunned fans, who honored Hilbert afterward with a standing ovation.

“I’m sure at some point there’ll be a sense of calm come over me when I realize that was it,” Hilbert said. “I don’t like losses. … It was a fight, but that doesn’t make it any easier. I’ve got to get through the Coach Tom part before I can really think about the finality of it.”

Coach Tom was proud of the way his team battled in the nail-biting 23-25, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20, 15-12 loss, but frustrated the Rams (19-11) couldn’t extend their season for at least another day or two, and maybe even win it all to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

CSU was out-hit (.226 to .217), out-served (nine aces to three) and out-defended (68 digs to 54) by a San Diego State team it had swept in three sets Oct. 15 in San Diego and defeated in four sets Oct. 27 at Moby.

Outside hitter Madison Korf had 17 kills and 13 digs, while opposite hitter Kayla Rivera added 14 kills and three service aces. Middle Blocker Elly Schraeder also posted 14 kills for the Aztecs (11-19), whose late-season surge has led them to seven wins in their past nine matches.

Middle Blocker Annie Sullivan led CSU with 17 kills, and outside hitter Kennedy Stanford added 14. The Rams, though, fell behind early in each set and couldn’t battle back enough in the final two sets.

“It’s over much earlier than we were thinking,” said outside hitter Jacqi Van Liefde, one of just two Seniors on the CSU roster. “It was definitely a difficult way to end it, but I am looking back at it with a smile, because this has been an amazing, amazing experience. I can’t even put into words how grateful I am for CSU and the Fort Collins community and my amazing coaches and teammates over the years.”

San Diego State will face No. 2 seed San Jose State in the second of two matches Thursday, Nov. 24. Top seed and Defending Champion UNLV will face No. 4 seed Utah State, a three-set winner over New Mexico in Wednesday’s other first-round match. The semifinal winners will meet for the tournament title and the MW’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

And CSU players and fans will ponder what might have been while Athletic Director Joe Parker tries to replace the winningest Coach in any sport in school history.

Hilbert, 63, announced Nov. 7 that this season would be his last. His 811 career victories – he spent eight seasons as Idaho’s head coach before coming to CSU in 1997 – rank No. 5 among active NCAA Division I coaches.

It was too early Wednesday, Hilbert said, to reflect back on the entirety of his coaching career. His focus, as usual, was on his players.

“I don’t like losses,” Hilbert said. “But I told the team at the end of this thing, I’m proud to have coached them. They’re great kids, and they’re a great team and they like each other, and they need to stick together, because I think their best years and efforts are to come.”

