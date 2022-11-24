Tom Hilbert’s coaching career ends with CSU volleyball’s Unexpected loss

This wasn’t the way Coach Tom Hilbert’s storied coaching career was supposed to end.

A first-round loss to San Diego State, the lowest seed of the six teams that made the Mountain West Tournament. A team CSU had beaten twice during the regular season.

At Moby Arena, no less, where Hilbert turned Colorado State’s volleyball program into something special over the past 26 seasons. His CSU teams claimed 18 of a possible 25 MW regular-season titles and made 23 NCAA Tournament Appearances while winning 637 of 821 matches.

It all came to an end Wednesday in a five-set loss to San Diego State before approximately 1,400 stunned fans, who honored Hilbert afterward with a standing ovation.

“I’m sure at some point there’ll be a sense of calm come over me when I realize that was it,” Hilbert said. “I don’t like losses. … It was a fight, but that doesn’t make it any easier. I’ve got to get through the Coach Tom part before I can really think about the finality of it.”

Colorado State volleyball players embrace after a loss to San Diego State during the Mountain West volleyball tournament in Fort Collins, Colo., on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

Coach Tom was proud of the way his team battled in the nail-biting 23-25, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20, 15-12 loss, but frustrated the Rams (19-11) couldn’t extend their season for at least another day or two, and maybe even win it all to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

CSU was out-hit (.226 to .217), out-served (nine aces to three) and out-defended (68 digs to 54) by a San Diego State team it had swept in three sets Oct. 15 in San Diego and defeated in four sets Oct. 27 at Moby.

