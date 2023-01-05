Tom Doak Set To Design New Course At Pinehurst Resort

Renowned golf course architect Tom Doak will design Pinehurst Resort’s first new golf course in nearly three decades starting this month and it will be expected to open late spring of 2024 to coincide with the return of the US Open to the famous Pinehurst No.2 – one of the very best public golf courses in the US.

Doak is one of the most decorated golf course Architects of the modern era, having designed the likes of the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Cape Kidnappers and Ballyneal among many others, and the new No.10 course at Pinehurst is set to incorporate rugged Dunes highlighted by native sand and wiregrass.

