Tom Brady’s NFL Longevity Displayed Again With Insane Stat

It feels as though Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has spent half his life playing football in the NFL.

Well, it’s because the legendary signal-caller has actually done just that.

The NFL came out with an insane stat Thursday that continues to showcase Brady’s Incredible Longevity as he has spent 8,292 days in the league since being drafted, which is the same amount of days from his birth to getting picked No. 199 overall by the New England Patriots in the 2000 draft.

“Wow, that’s crazy. That’s crazy. That’s crazy — there’s stats and data everywhere. It’s a data-driven world, but that’s crazy,” Brady told reporters Thursday, per team-provided transcript. “That’s hard for me to imagine. I’ve loved it. I’ve certainly loved my opportunity to play. It’s been a lot of memories and relationships, and I’ve certainly had my fair share of those.”

The 45-year-old Brady currently is in his 23rd season in the NFL as he continues to try to push back against Father Time.

Brady’s longevity in a physically-demanding league is just as sensational as his on-field ability. When longtime kicker Sebastian Jankowski retired in 2019, Brady became the only player left standing from the 2000 draft class. Brady also has been around for so long that he’s now even facing the kids of his former teammates.