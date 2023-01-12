Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Watches On as US Soccer Starlet’s $288 Million Worth Team Goes Down in Saudi Arabia in a Prestigious Spanish Competition

Supercopa de Espana started on Wednesday in Riyadh at King Fahd International Stadium. Real Madrid played Valencia in the first semi-final. Former American Footballer Chad Johnson, a former teammate of Tom Brady at the New England Patriots, was in attendance for the game.

Johnson watched the game that saw Real Madrid beat Valencia in penalties. It wasn’t the first time Johnson attended the Real Madrid game. Back in 2015, he was in attendance for El Clasico, cheering for the Los Blancos. Now, with another potential El Clasico in the finals, it will be interesting to see whether the former NFL star attends it or not.

On Wednesday, we saw Real Madrid beat Valencia in a closely fought encounter in the first semifinal, with former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson watching the game. Karim Benzema opened the scoring for the Los Blancos in the 39th minute from the spot as Valencia’s defender brought him down in the penalty box.

However, Valencia soon equalized after the break when Samuel Lino scored in the 46th minute. Valencia’s goalkeeper made some crucial saves to keep the scoreline 1-1 at the end of extra time, taking the game to the penalties.

Valencia missed two penalties as Eray Comert skied one, and Thibaut Courtois saved Jose Gaya’s attempt. On the other hand, Real Madrid scored all four penalties and made a place for themselves in the final.

The second semi-final will be played between FC Barcelona and Real Betis on Thursday. Barcelona will come as a favorite in the game and hope to progress and win the first Trophy under Xavi. Soccer fans will hope for another El Clasico on Sunday, with Real Madrid already in the finals.

Chad Johnson saw the USMNT star Yunus Musah on the losing side but will be happy to see an enthralling game of soccer. Johnson is a big soccer fan and was in Qatar on the broadcast team for the World Cup.

Chad Johnson and soccer

Chad Johnson and the soccer connection are not new. He has been a big soccer fan since childhood and tweets about the European club soccer games regularly. The former wide receiver played soccer during High School. He also had a six-day trial with the MLS side Sporting Kansas City in 2011.

Johnson played in the United Premier Soccer League in 2018 and 2019. He was part of Boca Raton FC and also participated in exhibition matches after retirement. Recently we saw Johnson at Qatar FIFA World Cup with FOX as a part of the highlight and recap show.

Will Barcelona make it to the final of Supercopa de Espana and set up El Clasico? Let us know your opinions in the comment section below.