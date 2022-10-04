Tom Brady Was Asked About the NFL’s Concussions Controversy

As the NFL begins to evaluate the current concussion protocol after the Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion last Thursday, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was asked his thoughts on the matter.

Brady is in his 23rd year in the league, so he’s had his fair share of experiencing concussions either personally or through his teammates suffering concussions during games.

The 45-year-old spoke about the ongoing concussion controversy in his Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray on Monday.

Brady believes that concussions, like other injuries, are part of playing a sport like football or wrestling at the professional level, for example. He goes on to explain that the league needs to better prepare its players for the effects of a concussion instead of trying to eliminate the medical issue completely, because that seems impossible at this point.

