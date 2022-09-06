Tom Brady talks to Serena Williams, NFL Top 100, life at 45 and more

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to kick off the 2022 NFL regular season, but there are still plenty of off-field topics that continue to swirl around the GOAT.

Brady addressed some of them on this week’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray, discussing Serena Williams’ retirement, his own work/life balance, and being ranked No. 1 on this year’s “NFL Top 100” list (via the Tampa Bay Times):

There is a work/life balance



“I think your life ebbs and flows, through the clouds and the sun, and through the rain and through the beautiful days, and you appreciate the Moments and you find Joy in the little things.

“I spoke with my dad the other day. They said, ‘All you can do is the best you can do with the circumstances that are presented in front of you.'”

“And I have parents, and I have a lot of things that are really important, off-field Pursuits and goals that you’re trying to maximize as well.”

“We all have different things that are going on. And I think once football season comes, I really lock in on what I need to do and how I need to focus, and the kind of commitment I need to make for the organization so that we can maximize our potential as a team.”

“The fact that I’m still able to play, the fact that I’m still able to enjoy it with the people I do it with, and that support us to do it, brings some of the Greatest Moments of my life. And I’m going to be involved in sports for the rest of my life, I’m sure of that.”

On being ranked No. 1 on the NFL Top 100 list



“To be named in the top 100 is incredible. To be named in the top 10 is a dream come true. To be named No. 1, I don’t necessarily believe that. I think I have a different view of myself than everyone else does. I try to still go out there and prove it every day to myself. Yeah, I think I’m a pretty good football player, but I’ve got to go earn it this year, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

There is tennis legend Serena Williams



“What a Joy it was to watch her play. … She didn’t play for a little while, and I think she realized it’s a lot of fun to play. And I think sometimes when you’re in the middle of it, you take it for granted to a degree, like, ‘Oh, it will be there.’ And then it’s not there for a year and you go, ‘God, I really love it. I really want to play.’ And then you get out there and play and you enjoy it.”

On Criticism of his rebuilt Offensive line



“Every time someone says they suck and they can’t do anything, I try to show it to them and say, ‘This is what they’re all saying about you. What do you guys think? What are you going to do about it?’ Make sure they know what everyone’s saying. I think that’s important. I think I’ve always used little different spites as motivation for me.”

On where he would rank himself among NFL players



“I think there’s always people who have more physical talent than me. I think you always see guys with better arms, guys who move better, throw better on the run. I think, ‘Where do I really excel?’ I excel with my leadership. I excel with my dedication and discipline. I think mentally I excel. … I do a very good job emotionally, staying poised when I need to.”

Having something left to prove



“I think for me, yeah, I have a lot to prove. I’ve got a lot to prove this year. I’m out there to prove that I’m still capable of leading a team to a championship.”