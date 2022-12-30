Tom Brady surprises everyone as he defines his NFL career

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said that it’s crazy to learn he’s spent half his life as an NFL player.

“It’s a stat-driven world and this is definitely crazy,” the widely regarded as the Greatest player in NFL history acknowledged at a news conference.

This Thursday, Brady completed 22 years, eight months and 13 days (8,229 days) in the National Football League in which he is playing his 23rd season.

The quarterback began his journey by being selected 199th overall on the second day of the 2000 Draft.

That same time (8,229 days), elapsed from the day of his birth, August 3, 1977, to the date of his draft by the New England Patriots.

Brady has won the most Super Bowls, with seven rings, six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers.

When will Tom Brady retire?

The 45-year-old veteran, who started 2022 with the announcement of his retirement last February, which he regretted 40 days later, has given signs that he wants to remain active in 2023, when he will be a free agent and will be able to sign with the team of his choice.

Among the Franchises he is being linked to are the Las Vegas Raiderswho have had consistency problems at the quarterback position.

Also linked are the San Francisco 49ers, because they are the team he wanted to play for since he was a child; and the Patriots, the franchise with which he had the most success in his career.