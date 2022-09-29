Tom Brady reveals the one NFL play he laughed at for 20 seconds after watching it for the first time

One of the craziest plays of the NFL season took place in Week 3 when the Miami Dolphins gave us the “Butt punt.”

If you have Somehow managed to avoid any and all Descriptions of the butt punt, here’s what happened: During the fourth quarter of Miami’s 21-19 win over Buffalo, Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead punted a ball off the butt of his personal Protector Trent Sherfield. The crazy thing is that Morstead hit the ball so hard that it bounced straight off Sherfield’s butt and out of the end zone for a safety.

The play was so hilarious that Tom Brady and Jim Gray started talking about it during this week’s episode of the “Let’s Go” podcast. The conversation about the butt punt led to a conversation about the butt fumble, and that’s when Brady revealed that he laughed for a full 20 seconds after seeing the butt fumble for the first time.

The twist here is that Brady actually played in the game where the butt fumble took place, but he didn’t see it when it happened.

“Being a part of the lore of the butt fumble, I was at that game and the best part about that was I didn’t see it live,” Brady said, via Sports Illustrated. “I really didn’t know what happened. And I got back to my hotel that night — I stayed in New York that night, it was a Thursday-night game, and I got to see my son the next day who was living in New York at the time — and it was about 12 o’clock.”

Brady finally got to see a replay the next day.

“I got back to my hotel and I turned on one of the networks, and they were replaying the game and I saw the butt fumble,” Brady said. “And the first time I saw it I laughed out loud to myself in a room by myself for 20 seconds because I thought it was the funniest thing I’d ever seen in my life in sports. And the fact that our team was the beneficiary of it, and I was on the sideline still makes it one of the funniest things I ever remember in sports.”

The upside for the Dolphins is that they can laugh about the butt punt, because they won the game Sunday. However, the same cannot be said for Mark Sanchez and the Jets. Sanchez’s butt fumble came on Thanksgiving 2012 in a game against the Patriots, and not only did New York lose, 49-19, but the butt fumble was RETURNED FOR A TOUCHDOWN.

So what was funnier: The butt fumble or the butt punt?

“I don’t think so [the butt punt] topped it, but it was pretty funny,” Brady said.

There you have it. Brady said the butt fumble was funnier than the butt punt.