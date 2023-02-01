Tom Brady retires from NFL ‘for good’ this time, 2 days before 80 for Brady release

Tom Brady has retired from the NFL — for good, this time — two days before the release of his new Hollywood Comedy 80 for Bradystarring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno.

The football legend posted a short video Wednesday morning, revealing his permanent retirement one year after he first announced (and later rescinded) his intentions to step away from the field.

“I’m retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long- winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year,” the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers pro said, fighting back Tears as he expressed Gratitude for a career that has also included 20 seasons with the New England Patriots — and seven total Super Bowl victories between the two teams.

“Thank you so much to every single one of you for supporting me,” Brady continued. “My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my Absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

Brady Reunited with his former Patriots teammates Rob Gronkowski (who eventually followed him to the Buccaneers in 2020), Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola for roles as themselves in 80 for Bradywhich follows the aforementioned actresses as they travel to the Super Bowl to meet the titular quarterback.

Moreno recently revealed that filming the movie’s locker room scenes was almost too much to handle.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during pregame warm-ups prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on October 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Tom Brady says he’s retiring from the NFL ‘for good’ this time.

“I simply want to say that my favorite scene in the movie takes place in the locker room where the guys are — you know, [Rob Gronkowski]all of these guys,” Moreno said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I entered the room, and it’s a real Locker room. And I Swear to God, in seconds I got turned on… I kept grabbing myself!”

In addition to his career in the NFL, Brady has modeled and launched a clothing line, BRADY.

His 13-year marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen regularly made headlines throughout his career — including when the couple announced their divorce in October.

80 for Brady hits theaters Friday. Watch Brady’s NFL retirement message above.

