Tom Brady retires from NFL, again: Revisiting his historic career

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement after 23 seasons in the NFL, a year to the day after last year’s short-lived decision to leave the game.

“I’m retiring. For good,” he said in a video posted to his social media accounts. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,”

.

