Tom Brady retires from NFL, again: Revisiting his historic career

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement after 23 seasons in the NFL, a year to the day after last year’s short-lived decision to leave the game.

“I’m retiring. For good,” he said in a video posted to his social media accounts. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,”

The 45-year-old leaves the NFL as arguably the greatest player of all time, winning seven Super Bowls between the Patriots and Buccaneers in a career that spanned from 2000 to ’22. His most recent title came in Super Bowl LV, at the end of his first year with the Buccaneers.

Here is a look at Sports Illustrated‘s coverage of Brady’s career and retirement announcement:

February 1, 2023: Tom Brady announces retirement (again)

Brady made the announcement via his social media accounts, saying he was retiring from the NFL, “for good.”

News and reaction from Wednesday, as the 45-year-old ended days’ worth of speculation around his playing status since the Buccaneers were eliminated from the NFL playoffs:

