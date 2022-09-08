Tom Brady Responds to Fantasy Football Manager’s Viral Video

Perhaps more so than any other sports fan subsection, Fantasy football Managers know how to hold a grudge. Whether it’s a first-round pick who didn’t pan out or a star player who flopped in a playoff matchup, once you get burned in Fantasy football, it’s hard to regain that broken trust.

For one reason or another, there’s at least one season of Fantasy football player who’s not ready to forgive Tom Brady.

In a video that’s gained quite a bit of traction online, a daughter recorded her father digging through his closet to reveal over 20 years worth of Fantasy draft boards that he’s saved all this time, recalling each Fantasy team’s performance for the season. The first one he pulled was from 2012, and when asked who he took with his first pick, he admits he chose Tom Brady—to which both father and daughter respond with cries of “Ew!” and “Yuck.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button