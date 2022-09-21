Tom Brady practicing Wednesday ahead of Packers-Buccaneers despite schedule calling for day off

Week 3 brought a change of plans for the Buccaneers.

Instead of taking his usual Wednesday off, Tom Brady will participate in practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Brady was content with the decision because he felt good enough physically to participate, Rapoport added.

Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles had previously informed Reporters Brady and Veteran receiver Julio Jones would have Wednesdays off during the season, but for at least this week, that changed for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Brady’s Buccaneers battled their way to a 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in a chippy game that saw Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans ejected for their roles in a full-scale fracas at Caesars Superdome. Following the scuffle, Tampa Bay scored 17 unanswered points before New Orleans managed to trim the deficit in the game’s final minutes. Jones did not participate in the contest due to injury.