Tom Brady: NFL “smartened up” and got rid of Pro Bowl

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has qualified for 15 Pro Bowls during his career. They rarely participated in the game.

During a Thursday press conference, held the day after they announced the 2022 Pro Bowl teams for a game that won’t actually be played, Brady was asked about his habit of not playing in the game, and his overall attitude towards the Pro Bowl.

“Is there a game?” Brady said. “I don’t think there’s a game this year, is there? So they finally took my . . . you know, watched what I’ve done all these years. They seemed to have smartened up a little bit.”

Brady didn’t qualify for the Pro Bowl this year; the three NFC quarterbacks are Jalen Hurts, Kirk Cousins, and Geno Smith.

After candidly saying that the league has “smartened up,” the careful-to-the-point-of-robotically-boring Brady clarified his remark.

“I shouldn’t say ‘smartening up,'” Brady said. “I didn’t want anybody to get offended by that so I apologize. I meant that as just a joke.”

Tom, it’s OK sometimes to say what you really think. No one is going to drag you for being honest. In fact, more people may embrace authenticity than chronic artifice.

