Tom Brady lost an NFL streak that may never be broken

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were supposed to be Super Bowl contenders this season. Tom Brady was supposed to author an epic final chapter in a Storybook career when he decided to come out of retirement to play one last season at 45 years old. Both parties would probably like a Mulligan at this point, because Midway through the 2022 NFL season, both the Bucs and their superstar QB are sinking fast.

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Bucs, 27-22, on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 8. The Bucs drop to 3-5 with the loss, and leave a hole atop the NFC South that will be filled by Whoever wins the Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers game. While Brady still put up decent numbers in defeat — 26-of-44 for 325 yards passing with one touchdown — it’s clear his play is finally starting to slip in Year No. 23.

This is the third straight loss for the Bucs, and thus the third straight loss for Brady. Incredibly, Brady had gone 302 games without a three-game losing streak. That isn’t just an NFL record — it’s almost twice as long as the next best streak, set by Joe Montana.

Brady legitimately went 20 years without a three-game losing streak. Yes, football is a team game and he certainly doesn’t deserve all the credit for that, but it’s pretty incredible to think about either way.

Even more incredible: Brady’s last three-game losing streak happened 20 years ago that day of his loss to the Ravens.

The last time Tom Brady lost three consecutive starts in the regular season was October 6-27, 2002. Exactly 20 years ago to the day. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 28, 2022

Brady also became the most sacked QB in league history during the loss to the Ravens:

Brady seemed to be taking the loss pretty hard after the game:

Some losses weigh more than others. And this one, as Tom Brady remains seated at his locker in full uniform, the last Bucs player still padded up, sure feels heavy. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 28, 2022

Maybe now we know why:

NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife plan to file for divorce today, a source with direct knowledge tells CNN. They Wed in 2009. https://t.co/AS1vq1AZZH — CNN (@CNN) October 28, 2022

Why the heck did Tom Brady come back for this season? His team stinks, his play has dipped, and his wife was so upset with him that she filed for divorce.

Tom Brady could have walked off into the sunset after his Super Bowl win two years ago. He could have left with his head held high after a trip to the NFC title game last season. Instead they came back for this. Rough stuff all around.