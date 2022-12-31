Tom Brady Leads NFL In Pass Interference Yards – JoeBucsFan.com

December 30th, 2022

The Panthers are missing their top cornerback on Sunday, Jaycee Horn. How bout going after his replacement with the heavy artillery?

Not only does Tom Brady lead the NFC in total passing yards this season, The Goat tops the NFL in racking up yardage via defensive pass interference penalties.

Dangerous quarterback.

FootballOutsiders.com popped the stat today that Brady has racked up 218 yards on 11 pass interference penalties. Russell Wilson Ranks second (209 yards, 9 penalties). And then there’s a dropoff in yardage and penalties to Kirk Cousins ​​followed by Aaron Rodgers and Jacoby Brissett.

So how about more deep shots, Coach Bowles and Coach Leftwich? Pretty please!

If you weren’t still busy guzzling Big Storm beer or egg nog, you may have missed the Bucs opening their Christmas night game in Arizona with a 30-yard shot to Julio Jones that drew an interference call. First down, Tampa Bay!

Why the Bucs don’t take more shots to draw flags, especially against poor defensive backfields is beyond Joe’s capacity to comprehend (see Pittsburgh).

Early in the season it became clear that referees would not call pass interference on passes to Scotty Miller. They were getting mugged on deep shots and no flags were flying. But the flags come when it’s Mike Evans and Julio Jones, among others.