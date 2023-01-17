Tom Brady, Julio Jones connect for 30-yard TD vs. Cowboys


Well, at least it won’t be a shutout.

After struggling on offense all night long against the Dallas Cowboys, just like they have for the entire season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally found the end zone on the final play of the third quarter.

Tom Brady found Julio Jones down the sideline for a beautiful 30-yard score, but a failed two-point conversion still leaves the Bucs in a 24-6 hole heading into the fourth quarter.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button