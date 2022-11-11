Tom Brady is ready to start an NFL game in his fourth different country as the Bucs touchdown in Germany

Tom Brady will set another record in his illustrious career this Sunday when he becomes the first quarterback to ever start an NFL regular season game in four different countries, during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 10 Matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Brady has previously started games in England, Mexico and of course the United States.

Tom Brady received a special gift in his press conference

Tom Brady is perhaps the best known name, when it comes to those associated with the NFL throughout its over 100 year history, and many people cheered his team being scheduled to play the first ever game in Germany.

During his first press conference since setting foot on Bavarian soil, Tom Brady was surprised with a very special gift, a pair of personalized “lederhosen”, the typical attire in the region.

Brady thanked the kind gesture and suggested that backup quarterback Kyle Trask would look good in that outfit on the field during pregame warmups.

Brady talked about the NFL fans in Germany

For this game in Munich 67,000 tickets were available, but over 3 million fans requested to buy an entry, so Tom Brady knows that the place will be filled with energy and expectation for a good game.