Tom Brady is on the verge of reaching the NFL’s first six-figure statistic

TAMPA — Seemingly not content with existing in a league all his own statistically, Tom Brady is about to enter yet another Uncharted stratosphere.

With 164 passing yards Sunday against the Rams, Brady will become the first NFL player to reach the 100,000-yard mark (counting regular season and playoffs). Additionally, he’s only 13 regular-season completions shy of 7,500, a mark also never before reached in pro football.

Or, presumably, any level of football.

“I think for me, it’s a credit to all the guys that I’ve played with who have blocked for me, who have caught passes,” Brady said Thursday. “I think all those things are a great celebration to all those guys. I can’t do (anything) in this league without guys doing what they are amazing at, too.”

Only 164 yards shy of 100,000 career passing yards 🤯 pic.twitter.com/C1uZSI9Eom — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) November 3, 2022

A surreal scenario could be an historic connection with Mike Evans, only 122 receiving yards shy of becoming the first Bucs player — and 51st in NFL history — to reach 10,000. Evans had 123 yards (on six catches) in last week’s loss to the Ravens.

“All these kind of lifetime-achievement awards, they’re great to celebrate with everyone,” Brady said. “One day I’ll look back and think that it was pretty cool, although my kids probably won’t care at all, but that’s all right. It’s a credit to all the people that I’ve played with.”

