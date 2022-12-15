Tom Brady is on pace to break single-season NFL records for pass attempts, completions

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is not having one of his most efficient seasons, but he sure is throwing the ball a lot. In fact, he’s on pace to throw and complete more passes than any quarterback ever has in any season in NFL history.

Brady has completed 381 passes on 579 attempts through 13 games. That puts him on pace for 498 completions on 757 passes for a 17-game season.

Both of those totals would be new NFL single-season records. Brady himself set the single-season completion record last year, when he completed 485 passes. The single-season attempts record is owned by Matthew Stafford, who threw 727 passes with the 2012 Lions.

Of course, Brady often throws a lot because the Buccaneers are trailing, including a whopping 109 passes in a six-day period in the last two games: He threw 55 passes in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, on the heels of throwing 54 passes in the Bucs’ Monday night comeback win against the Saints. Brady would surely prefer not to be Chasing these two records, but given how bad the Bucs’ running game is, and how often they’re playing from behind, he may have little choice but to keep throwing.