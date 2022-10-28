Tom Brady is now the most-sacked quarterback in NFL history

Tom Brady has set a new NFL record.

They just may not be too proud of this one.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has now been sacked 555 times in his career, which makes him the most-sacked quarterback in league history. Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger held the previous record.

Brady was sacked twice in a row near the end of the first half of their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, which both matched and surpassed Roethlisberger’s mark.

Ravens linebacker Justin Houston got him both times in the second quarter, which forced a punt and nearly set up a last-second field goal before the break — although Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had his 61-yard kick blocked.

Now to be fair to Brady, he’s been in the league for more than two decades. Thursday night’s game was the 326th that he’s played, so he’s in a position to be sacked far more than most. As the oldest quarterback in the league, it makes sense that he’s secured the record.

And as there’s plenty of time left in the season, Brady’s sure to be sacked plenty more before the year’s end, too.

Brady and the Bucks held a 10-3 lead over Baltimore at halftime.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.