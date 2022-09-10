Tom Brady Gets Honest About Parenting: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady’s marriage is dominating the headlines this summer as he and Gisele Bundchen work through some issues.

According to multiple reports, one of those issues is their parenting styles. Earlier this summer, Brady opened up to Ford CEO Jim Farley on the DRIVE podcast and Revealed the toughest part about raising his children in a less-than-normal environment.

“We have people who clean for us. We have people who make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that,” he explained. “We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in.

“That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is,’ and what can we do about that?”

Most fans can’t relate.

“I wish this is my toughest thing,” one fan wrote.

“Do rich people who wanna be wealthy even parent?” another person asked. “Don’t they have Nannies that raise their children? I don’t know how you come out of retirement to play again and talk about being there for your kids.”

What do you think about Brady’s dilemma?