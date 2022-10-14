Tom Brady fined more than $11,000 for violating NFL rules by kicking opponent during Week 5 win over Falcons

Tom Brady’s bank account is going to be taking a hit this week and that’s because the NFL has decided to fine the Buccaneers quarterback for his actions during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win over Atlanta in Week 5.

Over the past few days, the NFL was trying to determine whether Brady should be punished for allegedly trying to kick Falcons pass rusher Grady Jarrett at two different points in the game on Sunday. Although there appeared to be two kicks in the game, Brady will only be fined for one of them.

CBSSports.com NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has confirmed an ESPN report that the NFL has decided to fine Brady $11,139 for the kick. Under NFL rules, the fine for kicking an opponent is $11,139 for the first offense, which is what Brady got. If there’s a second offense this season, the seven-time Super Bowl Winner will be fined a $16,444.

The fine was given to Brady for how the quarterback reacted after he was hit by Jarrett in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers’ win. Jarrett’s sack made headlines on Sunday because he got called for a controversial roughing-the-passer penalty after taking Brady down on a third-down play. The flag gave the Buccaneers a free first down and the Falcons never got the ball back after that.

If you watch the play, you can see Brady kick up his right leg towards Jarrett’s midsection after being sacked.

The other kick that allegedly took place, which Brady did NOT get fined for, happened in the first quarter.

Brady hasn’t been fined for violating an NFL rule during a game since 2013 when he was docked $10,000 by the league for kicking Ed Reed during the AFC Championship Game (You can see a clip of that play by clicking here).