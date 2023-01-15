Tom Brady expected to be pursued ‘aggressively’ by Raiders

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are set to part ways this offseason, and the organization is reportedly expected to go after Tom Brady in the offseason. The Raiders are reportedly honing in on Brady in free agency, and the latest report suggests the franchise intends to be “aggressive” in their pursuit of the veteran quarterback. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Raiders think Brady can change the direction of the organization should they lure him to Las Vegas in 2023.

Via Jones on CBS Sports:

“The Raiders, who hope to find a trade partner for longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr within the next four weeks, believe they can land the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback for his age 46 season. The prevailing belief around the league is that while Brady retired for 40 days in 2022, he will likely play in 2023 and will likely play outside of Tampa.”

Of course, Brady is plenty familiar with Raiders head Coach Josh McDaniels, who served as the New England Patriots’ Offensive Coordinator for much of the QB’s tenure with the team. Perhaps reuniting in Las Vegas could be intriguing for Brady, should he opt to continue playing football in 2023.

Brady didn’t have his best season in 2022, but the Raiders are confident he’ll have enough left in the tank during his age-46 season in order to help them overcome the disappointing season they endured this year. With Carr set to leave the franchise, perhaps a tandem of Tom Brady and Davante Adams could set the league ablaze in 2023.

The Raiders will have to fend off other teams looking to add Brady to their ranks. He’s been linked to various organizations, including the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans, but the project in Las Vegas could be the most intriguing for Brady, if he returns for another season.