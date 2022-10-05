Tom Brady doesn’t care how well son Jack plays football

Tom Brady’s son Jack may be following in his dad’s quarterback footsteps, but the NFL player isn’t putting pressure on the 15-year-old.

“I don’t give as–t how well he does,” the seven-time Super Bowl Champion said in Monday’s Episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.”

Brady, 45, called Jack’s games a “treat,” explaining, “Getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me. … I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player referred to his eldest child as “a grinder and a very good athlete” with “great hand-eye coordination,” adding, “He actually moves better than I did at his age. … He’s a free safety, and he also plays quarterback.”

Brady, who is also the father of son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, added that he specifically loves watching Jack as a quarterback.

“I think there are very few things in life that I could probably help him with,” he explained. “I don’t have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing a football. He’s way smarter. He’s got great work ethic. … But I can definitely help him at quarterback.”

The former New England Patriots player is in his 23rd season as an NFL quarterback himself, following his decision to un-retire in March.

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, has expressed mixed feelings over her husband’s choice, telling Elle in September that she has had “conversations … over and over again” with him about his career.

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present,” the supermodel, 42, told the magazine. “Ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”





Page Six broke the news that same month that Brady and Bündchen are in an “epic fight” and living separately.

A source clarified last month that there is “no cheating” involved in their marital spat, with the couple simply “grow[ing] apartment.”

Brady and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel began dating in 2006 while the University of Michigan grad was expecting Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan. The duo Wed in 2009, welcoming Benjamin and Vivian in 2009 and 2012, respectively.