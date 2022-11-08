Tom Brady could set two NFL records during the Buccaneers’ trip to Germany in Week 10

Tom Brady isn’t just an NFL quarterback, by the time he gets back from Germany, he might also qualify as an international man of mystery.

The Buccaneers quarterback has only played three international games in his career, but he’s put up some huge numbers in those games and he’s now on the verge of breaking multiple international records. When the Buccaneers kick off against the Seahawks from Munich on Sunday, Brady will set his first record by becoming the first quarterback to start (and possibly win) a game in four different countries.

Brady has already started games in the United States, Mexico and England, and come Sunday, Germany will be joining the list.

Besides Brady, only two quarterbacks in NFL history have ever won a game in three different countries and those quarterbacks are Jay Cutler and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Although those two never made it to Mexico or Germany, Cutler and Fitzpatrick did both get to start a game in Canada and England to go along with the US

If Brady’s past three international games are any indication, the Seahawks could be in trouble. Not only is Brady 3-0 in international games, but he’s also thrown for at least 300 yards in each of his previous three trips abroad. As a matter of fact, Brady has averaged 317.3 pass yards per game and 3.3 touchdown passes per game in those three wins.

Brady has thrown for 952 yards in his international career and now only needs 258 more to break Blake Bortles’ record for most career passing yards outside of the United States (Bortles has started five career international games, so it’s no surprise that he has the record). Although Brady doesn’t have the passing yards record yet, he does hold the record for most international touchdown passes with 10.

Brady seems pretty excited about being a part of the NFL’s first game in Germany.

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



“We’re playing in this very, very cool arena (Allianz Arena) where Bayern Munich plays, kind of the country’s top soccer team, and it looks amazing in pictures,” Brady said on his podcast Monday, via NFL.com. “And look, I mean the chance to go across to another country, play a sport that I love, I have heard there’s 3 million ticket requests for 67,000 seats. So the place is gonna be rocking and if it’s anything like what I see in those German Bundesliga games this is gonna be one of the epic games that we’ve ever played in. So I’m super excited.”

It also should be an epic came for fans in Germany, who get to see two first-place teams square off. London has been hosting NFL games since 2007 and the fans there have NEVER seen two first-place teams face each other, but fans in Munich will be spoiled on Sunday because they get it for their first game.

So how good has Brady been in international games?

Here’s a quick look at his three previous trips outside the United States:

2009: Patriots 35-7 over Buccaneers (London). In the ultimate case of foreshadowing, Brady’s first international game came against the team he would eventually play for. Back in 2009, Brady threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns in this win over Tampa Bay.

2012: Patriots 45-7 over Rams (London). Brady’s second trip abroad was even more dominant than his first. In this game against the Rams, not only did Brady throw for more than 300 yards again (304), but he also threw four touchdown passes as New England rolled to the win.

2017: Patriots 33-8 over Raiders (Mexico City). In his first game south of the border, Brady went off. In a blowout win over the Raiders, Brady threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns.

If Brady comes anywhere near those numbers, the Buccaneers, who are favored by 2.5 points, might be able to escape Germany with a win. The Buccaneers will need all the help they can get from Brady and that’s mainly because they’ve never won an international game (0-3).