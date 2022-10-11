Tom Brady calls out state of NFL: ‘I think there’s a lot of bad football’

Tom Brady has been around the NFL for a while now. That would be 23 years to be exact. And evidently, he’s seen better football than the quality in his 23rd season.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady was asked about the parity in the league, and didn’t seem to think too highly of the state of the NFL.

“I think there’s a lot of bad football from what I watch,” Brady said. “I watch a lot of bad football, a lot of poor quality of football. That’s what I see.”

Brady didn’t spare the Buccaneers from his assessment. They acknowledged that at 2-2, Tampa Bay is not where it wants to be and that the team has plenty it needs to do in order to improve.

“I think we feel like we certainly haven’t played our best football,” Brady said.

Brady’s Buccaneers have lost two consecutive games, tied for his longest losing streak in Tampa Bay, according to Stathead. Brady has only lost more than two straight games once, coming in 2002, when the Patriots lost four straight games.

The league has been remarkably balanced thus far through the season. There are 15 teams that have started the season with a 2-2 record, which is tied with 2017 for the most such teams through the first four weeks of a season, per Stathead data. There are only eight teams with more than two wins this season, and just one undefeated team, the 4-0 Eagles.

Brady’s teams have only gone 2-2 to start the season six times. Four of those teams went to the Super Bowl and three of them won the title. Needless to stay, it’s still probably too early to draw too many inferences on how the quality of teams will be based on their record through four games.