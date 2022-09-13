Tom Brady calls football, family ‘most important’ amid marital drama

Tom Brady is speaking up about the importance of family amid marital issues with wife Gisele Bündchen.

“Football and family has always been the most important thing to me so it’s a good time of year,” Brady, 45, said Monday on his SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” after winning his first game of the season.

When Gray asked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback if he only finds “peace and quiet” on the field, Brady teased that he “hope[s] that’s not the only place I find it,” arguing that it’d be “a Brutal way” to go.

“But there is a simplicity to life when you’re in football season because there’s a rhythm to it,” Brady added.





The NFL star explained why there’s a “simplicity” to life during the football season. Getty Images



The NFL star explained why there's a "simplicity" to life during the football season. Getty Images

Brady, who shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with Bündchen, said that he also needs downtime with his children to relax. The athlete is also father to son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“I’m finding peace in other ways of life and just loving the time with my kids – [they] are getting a little bit older,” they continued.

Brady’s 40-day retirement became a source of contention between the couple. Getty Images

Brady opened his 23rd season after coming out of his short-lived retirement with a win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but Bündchen, 42, wasn’t in the crowd at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

A source told Page Six that she “never” goes to his first game of the season, noting that the supermodel was most likely in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel supported her seven-time Super Bowl Champion husband from afar on Sunday. gisele/Instagram

Bündchen did show her support for her athletic hubby from afar, however. She tweeted, “Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs! ✨✨✨,” prior to the big game.

Page Six broke the news that Bündchen and Brady are in the midst of an “epic fight” over his decision to return to football despite announcing his retirement in February.

“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind,” an Insider told Page Six. gisele/Instagram

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” one source told us at the time. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Another source claimed they “have a fiery relationship” which only adds fuel to the drama.

Brady also raised eyebrows when he blamed his “personal” life with “a lot of s–t going on” after missing 11 days of training in August.

The duo tied the knot in February 2009. Brady previously dated Moynahan, 51, for nearly three years until they split in 2006 but continued to co-parent.