Tom Brady brings the NFL back into question, could he ruin the perfect game?

Tthey NFL is recognized for being the most stable and expensive sports league in the world, with 32 Franchises among the most valuable in the world and a profit sharing system that helps both financial and sports equity, however, that does not mean there are no threats, incredibly one of the most important may be a fact that has to do with the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady.

Last Sunday in the game between the Bucs and the Atlanta Falconsdefensive wing Grady Jarrett got a sack on TB12 that was going to force Tampa Bay to punt, however, a flag for roughing the passes was announced by the referee, blowing up fan discontent.

Is Tom Brady getting preferential treatment from the referees?

One of the big problems that the NFL is facing is how not to fall into the extreme of damaging the show by taking excessive precautionary measures with the intention of taking care of the physical Integrity of its playersespecially the most famous, the quarterbacks.

This whole issue started a couple of weeks ago, when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not placed in the concussion protocol after a Blow to the head that caused him to stagger off the field against the Buffalo Bills and a few days later he had to leave on a stretcher after another terrifying blow against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The change in the NFL’s concussion protocol

This forced the NFL to take action and change the aforementioned concussion protocol, however, this week not only was Brady “overprotected”, in addition Las Vegas Raiders passer Derek Carr received the same treatment on a sack of Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Players like Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboystelevision analysts like Troy Aikman of ESPN and practically all the fans who followed the game exploded in anger and complained about a decision that has generated that the NFL, according to reports, take the reins and seek to review the rules of the game, because the situation has gotten out of hand.